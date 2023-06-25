Who is Lori Milliron? Mistress of Dentist And Big Game Hunter Who Shot Dead Wife

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. The 65-year-old mistress of wealthy dentist Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, who was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife on a safari in 2016, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Who is Lori Milliron?

Last year, a federal jury found Lori Milliron to be guilty of accessory to murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the killing of Lawrence's wife Bianca Rudolph.

During Milliron's sentence hearing on Friday, June 23, she claimed to be innocent of the charges but the judge ruled that the lengthy sentence was warranted in light of the evidence showing that she encouraged the heinous act. He also announced that he will file an appeal. While testifying in court, Bianca's children described, how their family was ruined by their father's mistress.