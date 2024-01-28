Who Is Ludivine Reding Parents? Meet Father Sébastien Reding And Mother Geneviève Dubé

Ludivine Reding has been gaining much popularity for the last few days and many of her fans are curious to know more about her parents. She is an actress from Montreal, Canada, and an active social media user. She has so many fans on her social media accounts and she gathered huge attention and love for her role as Fanny Couture in the television series Fugueuse. Several questions have been raised related to her and her parents. It became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared all the available details. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to cover all the details.

First, let us talk about herself in brief, her birth name is Venutia-Ludivine Dube Reding but she is professionally known as Ludivine Reding. Born on 6 February 1997 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She is presently 26 years old and known as a Canadian actress. She gained a huge love for playing Fanny Couture in the television series Fuguesuse. She made her appearances in various films and series including Stat, Wolfe, The Knockout Theory, Clash, La derape Saison 1, and Cerebrum. She is also known for her digital media presence for influencing her fans by showcasing her lifestyle content on social media. Scroll down to know more about her parents…

Who Is Ludivine Reding Parents?

Ludivine Reding is the beloved daughter of mother Geneviève Dubé and father Sébastien Reding. Both of her parents are in the arts and are known as artistic directors. Her father is a Belgian immigrant who introduced Reding to the art of dubbing at a young age. Her mother is from Quebec, she is an actress and also the agent of many dubbing artists. Both of her parents are actors in dubbing and Reding inherited an artist’s life from her parents. She was grown in an artistic environment and wanted to dub it from the age of 4 years. Keep continuing your reading…

Furthermore, Reding also has a brother Godefroy Reding and she is a rising star. She portrayed Fanny’s lead role in the Fugueuse series alongside Mickael Youn and Julie Depardieu in 2018. Her parents always supported her as a backbone for her success and she was born when her mother was only 20 years old. She made her successful debut in the music video Encore un nuit by Marie Mai. She has worked in many films and gathered a lot of love from the world. We have mentioned all the details related to her parents in this article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.