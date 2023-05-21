Who Is Madeline Kingsbury? Missing Minnesota Mom Laughs With Her Kids

We are sharing about Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury. As per reports, a Minnesota woman missing for a long time. In a video, her sister shared information about her last message. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. In 2022, the Minnesota woman Madeline Kinsgbury laughs with her kids. This news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. People want to know what was the age when she missing. Is she still missing? What was her last message for her sister? If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

Who Is Madeline Kingsbury?

According to the sources, she is a 26-year-old mother when she missing. She was last seen on March 31. She was never heard from after she dropped her child off to their father. On the same day, she sent a message to her sister around 8:15 a.m. In 2019, Phil Prokopowicz retired from his chief deputy job. He served as a chief deputy attorney. Still, no one was able to find Kingsbury’s identity. Everyone failed to find the missing woman.

As per reports, her family still not lose hope alive a Minnesota woman. Further, Madeline Kingsbury’s Stephen brother is in military force. Her Stephen brother is in this field for the last 14 years. He returned home after searched his sister Kingsbury. Kingsbury’s sister’s name is Megan. Megan shared daily updates about her missing sister. Megan’s mostly Tik Tok video is about her missing sister Kingsbury. A video is going viral on the social media platform. In the viral video, you could see how Kingsbury laughs with her kids. This video is from 2022. The video, which is going viral on the internet was shared by her family. It has many days passed but she still missing. Her family is totally shattered.

The court has taken her kid’s custody from her husband. Recently, Adam Fravel husband of Kingsbury is fighting in court. He is fighting in court again against the missing Kingsbury family. He wants parental rights. Further, Kingsbury’s husband made a statement in which he said he is nothing know about the Maddi’s missing. He said to the court after 12 days missing of Kingsbury. The police department accused him of having a hand in the missing of his wife Kingsbury. He was the person who saw Kinsgbury last time after missing him. Still, the investigation is ongoing. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.