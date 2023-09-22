Who is Madison Stephan? Florida Woman Accused of Taking Alligator From Previous Job For Birthday Bathtub

In this article, we are going to talk about Madison Stephan. Currenlty, his name is on the social media headlines and caught the attention of the viewers. People are hugely searching for her. As per the sources, s Florida woman was accused of taking an alligator from her previous job for her birthday bathtub photos. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a Florida woman identified as Madison Stephan was accused of taking an alligator from her previous job. She takes the alligator for her birthday bathtub photos. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Madison Stephan and want to know who is Madison Stephan. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral over the internet. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds regarding this viral news. Currenlty, a Florida woman is facing various legal charges after doing an invalid incident. Swipe up the page to know more.

Who is Madison Stephan?

As per the sources, a 2-foot-long alligator was saved from the Orlando resort. Later the 2-feet-long alligator was returned to Croc Encounters in Tampa. A woman who is From Florida identified as Madison Stepahan theft a 2-feet-long alligator just for her birthday photoshoot. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office warned the hotel’s manager and staff about the existence of a young alligator. The alligator was found in the bathroom of Madison. An unknown person informed the existence of a 2-feet-long alligator. As per the Florida woman’s statements, she theft the alligator from her previous job without permission and kept the alligator in her bathroom. Keep reading.

The Florida woman confessed her crime for thieving an alligator. If we talk about her previous work, she was working at Croc Encounters in Tampa. She theft the alligator for her birthday photoshoot. She has the keys to her previous workplace. The Florida woman later hauled the alligator to the hotel and put it in the bathtub of her hotel room. The FWC officers reached at hotel's bathroom where the alligator was kept. The alligator was alive. Now, the Florida woman Madison Stephan is arrested and charged with illegal guardianship of an alligator, yet.