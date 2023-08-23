Who Is Maggie Sweeney? ‘Missing’ Woman Margaret Sweeney Charged With Falsely Reporting Her Own Murder

Currently, a woman is facing several charges for making her own fake death news. In this article, we are going to talk about Maggie Sweeney. A very shocking news was seen in North Carolina. As per the sources, a woman from North Carolina was arrested for stagging hoax about her own murder. The moment this news was uploaded on social media it’s gone viral on the internet. People are hugely searching for viral news. Maggie Sweeney’s hoax news is at the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy on the internet. If you are interested to know about this in detail, stay connected to this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a North Carolina woman Maggie Sweeney is found guilty of creating her own fake murder reports. It’s now exposed and she is taken into custody. Maggie Sweeney has been charged for allegedly making fake third-party fake reports to a friend. She gave her own fake murder news to her friend and the social service department. She is slapped with criminal charges for making fake reports of her death. Her criminal news is shared by the North Carolina authorities. More information is mentioned below.

Who Is Maggie Sweeney?

Netizens have very eager to know why she takes this big step. This article will help you to learn why she made her false death reports to a friend and the Department of Social Service. The police department has also shared the identification of the woman. As per the reports, the woman who made her fake death news is named Maggie Sweeney. Maggie Sweeney is a 39-year-old woman who was missing for the last few weeks. The woman’s full name is Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney. The Franklin Police also shared pictures of Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney to make people alert about her. Further, in the photos, her age, name, and much more personal information are shared.

As per the sources, the woman Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was missing from last week August 18, 2023. After getting Sweeney’s missing news the FPD officer started their investigation to find Sweeney but they were not confirmed at that time whether Sweeney is still alive or died. But on August 19, 2023, Sweeney was located safely on the next day on Saturday, Sweeney was found safe and on August 21, 2023, she was arrested for making false reports to a police station and false report of death or serious injury bt Telephonic Communication. Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters.