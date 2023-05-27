Who Is Makuach Yak? Missing Update: Florida Basketball Coach Vanishes Without Trace While Jogging

In this article, we are going to talk about Makuach Yak. He is a well-known basketball coach. Recently, he is on the headline of social media not due to his excellent performance but for missing news. His missing rumor is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. People have many quarries regarding this news. As per reports, he vanished without any evidence while he was jogging. Now, people have very eager to know whether is he found or still missing. His missing news is circulating on the internet. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, a basketball coach is missing for the past few months. He is a basketball coach. He is 31 years old. He was missing since last weekend. He was missing while going for a run last weekend. His family and friends had been searching for him throughout the week. As we every day hear the missing cases on the news channel. He is also one of the victims who is missing for the last few weeks. His missing news is made headlines on the social media platform.

Who Is Makuach Yak?

Further, this type of news makes people hurt because such cases are turned into death. His family and friends are very worried about the Makuach Yak. Let’s read in detail about the basketball coach who is missing for the last weekend. As per reports, he was a basketball coach. He was also a founder of the non-profit organization. He was not found since the time he left home for jogging. This is very sad and heartbreaking news for his family and basketball students. His from Florida. The Florida police still searching for him. The investigation is still ongoing.

As per reports, the police are looking for him. Further, the police department also post his missing news on various social media platforms and posters were also shared with the local people. Further, the basketball coach is missing since May 22, 2023. He started his jogging from 316 SW Second Ave Delray Beach FL 33444. His last time photo is also captured in the CCTV footage. His family also shared a contact number if anyone sees and gets any important information about the missing coach so they can contact this number. He was last seen on May 20, 2023, around 6:30 am. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.