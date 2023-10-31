Who Is Mamba Mentality? Gracie Hunt Gets Backlash For Posing In Kobe Bryant Jersey

Gracie Hunt has been gathering huge attention on the internet and social media pages for the last few days after sharing a new post. She is the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs and her name is making trends on the internet sites. Recently, she shared a post in which she criticized online for wearing Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 jersey. Many are interested in knowing more about this topic and are continuously using online platforms to learn more about her. Here, we will talk about every single piece of her latest post and also discuss in detail related to her personal life.

As per the exclusive sources, Her latest post has gained quite some interest after the Kansas City Chiefs’ heiress did a photoshoot with Kobe Bryant’s jersey. In this post, she captained “Mindset is everything…make it Mamba,” and many social media users poked fun at her for choosing Bryant’s tee for her racy photoshoot. This post was shared at 06:40 on Thursday 26 October 2023 on her official Twitter account. It garnered 2.2k likes and many had watched this post. This post is still running in the trends and continuously crossing a large number of fans. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about Gracie.

Who Is Mamba Mentality?

Gracie Hunt was born in Dallas, Texas on 29 March 1999. She is the daughter of Clark Hunt who is well known as the co-owner, CEO, and chairperson of the NFL team and her mother is Tavia Shackles. She is the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs. She earned around $3 million as her net worth. She is also mostly known as a popular Instagram sensation and has 409k followers on Instagram. She won the Miss Kansas USA beauty pageant in 2021 and she has worked for many brands as an advertisement. She competed in Miss USA and she won the award of Miss Texas International. Keep reading…

If we talk about her personal life then currently, she is 23 years old and her boyfriend is Tyler Cameron. Her name is gathering huge popularity on the social media page and many users are sharing thier reactions to her latest post. Along with her, Kobe Bean Bryant’s name is also getting attention and become a topic of discussion among the netizens. He is no more in this world and he died on 26 January 2020. He was an American professional basketball player and his name was also getting attention when Gracie shared a post linked to his 24 jersey and his name. We will update you after fetching and information. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.