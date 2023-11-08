Who is Maria Chiara Garberi Levito? Isabeau Levito Mother American Figure Skater

In this report, we are going to talk about Isabeau Levito. Isabeau Levito is a very well-known and famous American personality. The name Isabeau Levito circulated over the internet and gained a lot of attention from the viewers. The individual are showing their interest in knowing about Isabeau Levito’s mother’s identification. Rumors are coming that Isabeau Levito’s mother’s name is Maria Chiara Garberi Levito. Isabeau Levito gained worldwide popularity at a small age. This article helps you to learn about Isabeau Levito and her personal life information. Let’s delve into this in detail.

As per the sources, Isabeau Levito is an American figure skater. She was born on March 3, 2007. Further, Isabeau Levito won the silver medal in the 2022-23 Grand Prix Final. Not only this she is a champion in the n 2023 Grand Prix de France and the three-time ISU Grand Prix silver medalist. Isabeau Levito also won the gold medal two times in the ISU Challenger Series and the 2023 U.S. national champion. She created a place in the world due to her hard work and dedication. Isabeau Levito is a very well-known native of Philadelphia. Currently, she is living in Mount Holly, New Jersey. At the age of 16, Isabeau Levito is working with her full of dedication. Swipe up the page.

Who is Maria Chiara Garberi Levito?

Now, the question is raised what is the name of Isabeau Levito’s mother? If you are searching for the name of Isabeau Levito’s mother let us inform you that it is true that Isabeau Levito’s mother’s name is Maria Chiara Garberi Levito. Further, Maria Chiara Garberi Levito is a clinical embryologist who immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1997. She has a high command of English, Russian, and Italian. Further, Isabeau Levito started her career at the age of 3. She was trained skating in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Stay connected with this page.

The mother of Isabeau Levito is a huge fan of skating. Her mother trained her a lot to become the world’s most famous skater. The skater Isabeau Levito was trained by her recent coach Yulia Kuznetsova. Isabeau Levito started skating in 2010. Her name is mentioned on the top of the skater players. As we disclose Maria Chiara Garberi Levito is a loving mother of Isabeau Levito who is a famous American figure skater. Maria Chiara Garberi Levito has only one child. She named her daughter Isabeau Levito after a famous movie by Michelle Pfeiffer who played Isabeau d’Anjou’s character. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.