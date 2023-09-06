Who Is Maria Cruz? Popular Charter School Math Teacher Tragically Killed in Murder-Suicide

In a tragic event that has sent shock waves through the local area, Maria de la Cruz, 51, an elementary school teacher and devoted mother of two, tragically passed away in a suicide-murder incident that occurred on Friday, September 1st, in Palmetto Estate, south of Miami. The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the day in question when Miami-Dade police responded to a distress call. The responding officer, Detective Angel Rodriguez, provided a statement regarding the incident. The injured male victim and Maria de la Cruz were quickly airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Cruz died of her injuries. Continue to read the whole article for more details.

Maria Cruz De la Cruz was found shot to death inside a residence, along with a male companion who also sustained gunshot wounds. Details regarding the identity and location of the male companion have yet to be released by law enforcement. The assailant, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, was found deceased at the scene of the incident, succumbing to a self-administered bullet wound. The gun was lying on the floor beside him in a state of disarray. Security cameras captured the heartbreaking aftermath of the incident, which showed the uninjured victim and another woman consoling police officers in the aftermath.

Who Is Maria Cruz?

Maria Cruz De la Cruz demonstrated her commitment to the education of her students through her work as a mathematics teacher at the Doral Academy K-8 Charter. As the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy, neighbors of the home where the shooting occurred revealed that the residents had recently moved into the neighborhood. A neighbor heard the sound of gunshots, which disrupted the peace of the area, and immediately called 911.

One neighbor told the outlet he called 911 after hearing the gunshots from his home. Another neighbor, Raidel Munoz, lives several homes down from where the shooting happened. The investigation into the tragic incident is in its early stages and authorities are appealing for any individuals with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous and potentially be eligible to receive up to a five-thousand-dollar reward.