Who is Marion Luise Stade? Texas Woman allegedly Ties Son to Side of car and Drags Him

There is a video coming forward that is getting huge popularity and currently running in the trends of the internet sites. This viral video featured Marion Luise who is now facing charges of child abuse. She has worked at Southern Plains Schooling for the past 27 years as a teacher and is now accused of dragging her son. This incident was so terrible and this case attracts the interest of many people who are curious to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this topic.

According to the sources and information, she has arrested recently for the crime of trying up her son and dragging him down a highway as punishment when her son insulted her and refused to apologize. She dragged her son by his seat belt and tried him up as punishment which was so tricky for her son that he could lose his life but currently, he is fine and in stable condition. The mother is a 61 years old woman and she had worked as a teacher. After getting reports of this incident, police began an investigation and detained the mother for this crime.

Who is Marion Luise Stade?

Various sites are sharing different theories related to this incident. However, the investigation is not finished yet. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this incident. As per the sources, a 94-year-old individual who is not identified yet reported to the authorities about this incident while they were traveling along State Highway. First, she refused when a deputy pulled her over but later she accepted that she and her son got into a “verbal altercation” and explained the complete information bout this incident. This was seriously dangerous for her son and currently, no more details have been shared related to this incident.

This video is currently gathering attention from the netizens on social media pages and many users are sharing their reactions towards this video. This video shows that she tried him to the side of the car before making a drive next to it. If anyone has done these kinds of crimes and crimes related to child abuse then please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.