Who Is Mark Dial? Former Philadelphia Cop Who Shot Eddie Irizarry Charged With Murder

A police officer in Philadelphia turned himself in on Friday after prosecutors released bodycam footage of a deadly confrontation between the officer and a driver. The officer, Mark Dial, turned himself in on a criminal warrant. As he walked past reporters, Dial was arraigned on four counts of murder, two counts of voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of official oppression. Dial had no comment as his lawyer argued that the officer fired in self-defense, believing that the driver, Eddie Irizarry, had a gun.

The body camera footage of the August 14, 2018, fatal shooting of Michael Irizarry shows Officer Dial firing his firearm at proximity through the driver's side rear window of the sedan he had stopped for a traffic violation. The video shows Dial shooting Irizarry approximately seven seconds after exiting the police SUV and walking over to the vehicle. The body camera footage shows Dial firing six times in total. "The videos, which were pulled from Officer Dial's body camera and the body camera of the other officer at the scene, were essential evidence in this case and, in many respects, speak for themselves," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Who Is Mark Dial?

Mark Dial was granted bail on Friday for a sum of $500,00. He is scheduled to appear in court at a preliminary hearing later this month. Dial's bail was set at 10% of his original bail amount, according to the police union. According to the bodycam footage, Irizarry was seen brandishing a knife in the right leg before being shot. District Attorney Krasner declined to comment on the contents of the videos but did say that the facts support the charges.

The department changed its story after saying they stopped a car and shot a man outside the car after he "took a knife out" on them. Mark Dial, who had been with the department for five years, was suspended with the intent to terminate after police said he wouldn't help them with the investigation. The accusations against Dial came just days after Mayor Kenney said Danielle Outlaw would be stepping down as Philly's police commissioner later this month. Outlaw had been in office for three years, leading one of the biggest police departments in the country through the pandemic, protests by Black Lives Matter, and a lot of racial and policing issues.