Who is Martha Crouch? New Mexico Woman Who Faked Death After Boiling Puppies Alive Found Hiding

In this article, we are going to talk about Martha Crouch. Currenlty, this name on trading at various social media platforms. This woman has committed a very big crime. The moment her crime news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. People are hugely searching for viral on the internet. Now, the big question is raised what she did why her name is going too much on the internet? There are many questions that have been raised after the coming of this news. If you are interested to know the completed information regarding this, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s learn in detail.

According to the sources, a woman from New Mexico was arrested, she faked death after boiling puppies alive. The cops found the woman hiding in a false wall. When this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and the netizens want strict action against the woman who this heinous crime. She was running from his crime for almost two years, and now she is found by the police officer after so many efforts and investigations. There are many crimes she did in her life. Now the woman is facing several charges after her arrest.

Who is Martha Crouch?

Further, not only this she also killed many kittens and puppy-boiling, and also she is a child abuser. After committing this crime, year years ago she made her false death news and believed her family that she is no more, as per the law and crime. The netizens have very eager to know who is Martha Crounch so let us tell you that Martha Crounch was a child abuser. She was very cruel to animals. This incident happened in 2019. She is 59 years old. Recently, this news is making huge controversy among the people. Scroll down the page to know more viral news.

Martha Crouch the New Mexco woman is found guilty of boiling four alive puppies. She also forced almost 15 children to watch the death of puppies. In another crime, she shot a dog. She was giving punishment to the child’s dog. She used to misbehave a lot with her children too, beat her daughters too, beat them to death, and used to burn them with fire. She also tied her own daughter with a chain at her bed just as punishment. Her husband’s name was Timothy Crouch who is no more. Now, the woman is under police custody and held on a $5,000 cash bond. Currently, she is in Huerfano County Jail.