Who Is Matthew Barth? MT Hebron Teacher Arrested For $exually Abusing Student

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that Howard County police arrested a teacher and charged her with s*xually abusing a student. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now this news has become a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. People must be very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The teacher is identified as Matthew Barth who is 44 years old. She was charged with s*xually abusing a 15-year-old student at Mount Hebron High School over about four months. Police were notified of the suspected abuse by a friend of the victim on 2 May 2023, Tuesday. Reportedly, investigators believe numerous incidents happened inside the school. Investigators stated electronic documents seem to show that there was a s*xual connection between Barth and the victim. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Matthew Barth?

According to the report, Howard County Public School System superintendent Michael Martirano declared Matthew Barth was placed on administrative leave and removed from access to pupils when the school system knew of the charge. 44 years old Matthew Barth has been a teacher at Mt. Hebron since 2003, most recently teaching English. He has been arrested Thursday in North Caroline and currently, he is in police custody. Eric Robainson’s daughter was a former student of Barth and he stated he was also amazed to read that Barth had been arrested. You are on the right page for more information and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines as they are very shocked by the incident and they are very curious to know about the information about the incident. But there is not much information about the incident as the investigation has been ongoing by the police. The teacher is under custody and cooperating with the police officers. Police have not disclosed everything about this case till now. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.