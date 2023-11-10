Who Is Meg Lanning Husband? Is The Australian Cricketer Married? Wiki-Bio

Australia women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning is out of international cricket. Meg Lanning has announced that she will be retiring from international cricket. The 30-year-old said that she wants to move on to new things and that she has lost the “fire” to play at the top level. Continue with the reading for more details. Meghann Moira Lanning (born 25 March 1992) is an Australian cricket player who used to be the captain of the Australian women’s national cricket team. She has played a key role in seven victorious world championship campaigns in the women’s game, winning two Women’s Cricket World Cup (WC) titles and five Women’s International Cricket Council (WICC) Women’s World Twenty20 (WWT) championships.

She is also the first Australian woman to score 2,000 T20I international runs. In addition to her cricket career, Meghann Lanning also plays a significant role in domestic cricket in Australia. Her cricket career in Australia ended on 9 November 2023 when she retired from international cricket. Meghann is also known as Megastar or Megastar. She is a calm and composed cricketer. She has played various sports, including Australian rules football and hockey, as well as domestic cricket. Meghann has a younger sister named Anna. She has played for some elite domestic teams.

Who Is Meg Lanning Husband?