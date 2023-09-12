Who Is Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter? Support For Family of Mother and Daughter Killed in Breezy

A mother and her daughter lost their lives in a horrible gun shooting incident in Minnesota. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come from Mineosota stating that a mother and her daughter lost their lives in a horrific gun shooting. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a surprising and tragic development, a resort in Minnesota became the scene of a murder-suicide where 54-year-old Melanie Jansen and her 29-year-old daughter Hannah Parmenter lost their lives to a fatal shooting carried out by Jansen’s partner, Michael Toner, as reported by authorities. On September 5th, at Breezy Point, a lake resort located in central Minnesota, Jansen’s son and his wife made a grim discovery when they spotted and identified the bodies of the three victims through a window stained with blood.





The Associated Press reported that, according to the autopsy report, both Jansen and her daughter had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Toner, the accused assailant, and Jansen were residents of Maple Grove, a suburb of the Twin Cities, while Parmenter resided in Elk River. In a statement provided to FOX 9, the family’s representative conveyed, “Melanie and her daughter Hannah left a lasting impact on numerous lives with their acts of kindness and generosity.”

Who Is Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter?

“They were cherished by many, and as a result of an unimaginable tragedy, the world has suffered a loss, while Heaven has received two beautiful souls,” the statement expressed. “Hannah is survived by her devoted husband, Jason, and her loving father, Daniel. Melanie and Hannah are remembered by a caring son and brother, Austin, and his equally compassionate wife, Veronica, in addition to a close-knit circle of family and friends.”



The family is requesting privacy and understanding as they mourn the loss of their loved ones and expresses gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers. The statement concluded by mentioning, “At this time, we have no comment regarding the other individual involved in this.” The motive behind the tragic deaths of the two women still remains uncertain. After the devastating loss of Parmenter and Jansen, a friend of Parmenter took the initiative to create a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing financial support to the victim’s family.



As of Monday, the page has garnered more than $8,300 in donations. In the fundraiser’s description, the organizer mentioned that Jansen and Parmenter jointly operated a home-based business. The organizer further detailed that the 56-year-old victim had a career as a hairstylist spanning over three decades, while her daughter pursued a profession as an esthetician. “For those who had the privilege of knowing Melanie and Hannah, you were undoubtedly aware that they embodied qualities such as kindness, generosity, selflessness, and authenticity,” the description emphasized. “And if you were acquainted with them, you also understood their deep commitment to caring for others,” the organizer concluded.