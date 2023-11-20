Who Is Melinda Van Veldhuizen? Carnival Cruise Line Slaps Texas Mom With Lifetime Ban

Carnival Cruise Line bans a Dallas nurse practitioner for trying to sneak CBD sleep aid candy on board for a relaxing family vacation. According to reports, the 42-year-old nurse practitioner was treated like a criminal when she tried to sneak a box of sleep aid candy onboard during a relaxing family vacation on a cruise. The rucksack search revealed the seemingly innocuous sleep aid candy, prompting Carnival Cruise Line to ban her from all future cruises for life.

When a ship crew spotted the sleep-tight CBD gummies, they were taken away to a different location. This led to a two-and-a-half-hour scuffle with carnival security and local cops. Despite her clean record and CBD being non-psychoactive, she was not allowed to board the ship. Her husband and boys were left with no choice but to skip the entire trip. The family’s entire vacation investment ($5,586) was in jeopardy because she wasn’t allowed to go. Attorney Daren Stabinski calls the situation “truly outrageous” as she moves forward with an internal lawsuit against Carnival. Swipe to get more details.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound derived from hemp. It’s become well-known in the US, but this incident highlights a legal grey area. Carnival Cruise Lines has banned hemp products on board their ships, including CBD. Congress has allowed hemp with a THC level of 0.3% or less, but ports have their own rules, according to sources. Van Veldhuyzen’s THC-free gummies were legal, but they broke Carnival’s rules.

Who Is Melinda Van Veldhuizen?

Now, the family’s perfect vacation has turned into a legal battle, and it’s a reminder of how important it is for ships to be clear about their policies when it comes to CBD and hemp. In a surprise and harsh response, Captain Rocco Lubrano banned Van Veldhuyzen from all carnival ships for life. The letter classified her conduct as a violation of ship regulations, claiming that she had endangered the safety and enjoyment of other passengers, as well as potential damage to Carnival.