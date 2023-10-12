Who Is Melissa Mendoza and Jennifer Chicas? Man Found Guilty in 2016 Shootings that Left 2 Tourists Dead

Here, we are going to talk about the case of Melissa Mendoza and Jennifer Chicas. Recently, officials shared an update about the incident that “an ex-convict was found guilty of shooting and killing ‘best friends’ in Vegas 7 years ago.” This incident is of 2016 and the news of this incident is attracting attention because the officials have shared some information related to this incident recently. The news of this incident is trending on the internet. A lot of questions are arising in the minds of people, so we created an article and shared every single information. Let’s continue our reading…

Recently, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement regarding an update on this incident. According to reports, Omar Talley shot and killed Melissa Yvette Mendoza and Jennifer Margarita Chicas and the incident took place on the Las Vegas Strip in February 2016. The suspect has been convicted of shooting and killing two Northern California women and wounding another near the Las Vegas Strip more than seven years ago. This investigation has been continued long time about seven years and now the update of this firing incident is creating a stir on the internet. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Is Melissa Mendoza and Jennifer Chicas?

The accused, Talley stood trial for nearly two weeks before a jury returned a guilty verdict in the double murder case on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. He shot and killed two girls and was accused of shooting and killing two girls and injuring Chicas, brother-in-law Jerrod Jackson in 2016. Reportedly, the women were in a car with Jackson when Talley walked up to the driver’s side of a silver Hyundai sedan and pointed a gun at the driver. Then, Mendoza drove the silver Hyundai to the valet area of ​​the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about five minutes after the incident.

Both girls were from Richmond, San Pablo, California, and were close friends since their school days. Melissa had no children but Jennifer was the mother of two children. The mother of one of the three victims shared that they were attending a graduation party when they were shot and killed. Mendoza was shot in her brest. The victims were taken to UMC Trauma where doctors confirmed their deaths. Now, 38-year-old Omar Talley has been found guilty in the fatal shooting and the investigation continues. We will update you soon. Keep following to read articles on the latest news topics.