Who is Melvin Emde? Kayaker Melvin Emde Fakes Drowning to Avoid $ex Crime Charges

Melvin Emde's case who was arrested recently after faking drowning death to evade child rape charges. The authorities arrested an Oklahoma man when he faked his own demise in a bogus kayaking accident to avoid a failed try of child rape charges in North Carolina. The missing man was arrested after faking drowning death to evade child rape charges.

Our sources have deeply searched and shared some details that we have shared in this article. Melvin Phillip Emde is the complete name of the suspect and he was accused of statutory rape of a child, as per the St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. He apparently faked his drowning ahead of court date for rape charges. The suspect is a 41-year-old kayaker and has been arrested by the authorities. After coming out of this news, many showed their curiosity to know about the suspect, and many things are still left to share, so continue reading to know more about this incident.

Who is Melvin Emde?

He was arrested some hours before of his appearance in court in another state in Georgia on allegations of fabricating his death. He was scheduled to reach the court for his child rape charges and allegations. He was arrested on Sunday 17 September 2023 after a a high-speed pursuit in Tift County, located in south central Georgia. His arrest was done after a weeks-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation which was set to be conducted by state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies spanning four states. Now, he has been arrested and facing the charges of his own fake death and child abuse allegations.

The saga started on 7 August 2023 when his son reported that he had vanished. Initially, it was reported that he had gone overboard and drowned while kayaking around midnight in the Mississippi River in Hahnville, Louisiana. He was arrested by law enforcement on 17 September when a Georgia State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle, reportedly lacking a license plate and later he was identified as Melvin Phillip. His vehicle crashed when he fled at a high speed. After the crash, he tried to flee on his feet but the authorities arrested him. Now, he facing charges and the investigation is ongoing.