Who Is Meshay Melendez? Missing Mother and Daughter Found Dead After 10-Day Search

A woman and her daughter who were last seen in the early hours of March 12, have been found dead in a rural area, according to official sources. As per the released information, the woman and her daughter were identified as Meshay Melendez (27 years old) and Layla Stewart (7 years old). The investigation of their searches was continued until their lifeless body won’t be discovered. Police disclosed that their bodies were found in rural Washington state on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. They both were last seen on March 12 after which, they were declared missing and their search began by the officials.

As per The Clark County Sheriff’s Ofice, they received a call from a passerby who reported seeing what appeared to be two “life-sized mannequins” just off the roadway down an embankment in thick brush in Washougal at about 09:40 AM. The deputies who responded to the call found two dead bodies. The detectives of the Vancouver Police Department were notified about this incident. Since the news of their passing was confirmed on the Internet, their loved ones and friends are paying tribute to them and leaving their heartfelt sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Who Is Meshay Melendez?

After identifying that the woman and her daughter were Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart, they called their family members and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner of their death. A Facebook user posted two pictures of mother and daughter and wrote,” Rest easy beautiful shay I was very proud of the woman you became and the good mama you are I will always love you Meshay Melendez and I will see you on the other side soon boo. Now you and Layla watch over us all I LOVE U”.

According to “unique distinguishing genetic marks,” the bodies are thought to belong to Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 7-year-old daughter Layla Stewart, the police department said in a news release. Police told that Melendez and her daughter Layla were last seen in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive. An officer went to their apartment to check on March 18 for a welfare check after her family reported not hearing from her since March 11. Currently, the entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their two beloved family members. Layla was just 7 years old at the time of her death. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.