Who Is Michael Brasel? Murder St. Paul Police Arrest 17-year-old in Youth Coach

Michael Brassel, a Minnesota man, was shot and killed on May 6 while trying to save his wife’s car from a break-in. Nearly five days later, authorities arrested a suspected teen shooter on Thursday, May 11, and warned the public against gun violence. St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said, “I’ll tell you, if you commit gun violence in this city, we’re coming, we’re going to find you.” Police have not yet named the suspect. The Facebook post by the St. Paul Police Department read, “Today, the St. Paul Police Department made an arrest in the murder of Michael Brassel.

Who Is Michael Brasel?

A 17-year-old male is currently being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. It also shared the process and agencies involved in the arrest, “From responding officers to investigators, to SWAT, to forensic services and video management units we are incredibly proud of everyone who played a role in bringing Mr. Brassell to justice.” Played. The case is still active and ongoing, and we cannot release further details at this time,” according to Law & Crime. Earlier, officers reported that they received a distress call from a neighbor on Saturday morning after Brassell was shot multiple times, “Just before 7:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that their neighbor was found on Chilcombe Ave. 2300 block of K. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.” Officers secured the scene and called St.

Paul Fire medics, who transported the victim to Hennepin County and transported him to the medical center. The victim has been declared brought dead at the hospital," said the department. Bressell's friend Andrew McNuttin felt that the alleged killer's actions were not juvenile, "It's hard to think of someone sitting around 60, 70 years old at 17, I'll give you that. But for me, It's really hard to even imagine what his actions meant to that specific family. He murdered a boy on his front steps at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday. It would have completely changed the ball game. Is."