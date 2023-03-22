Who Is Michael Cohen Dead Or Still Alive? Death Hoax Hoax Rumours Explained!

Michael Cohen who is an attorney for former US President Donald Trump has become a topic of discussion on the Internet after rumors regarding his passing started to circulate on social media. Many people are speculating that what actually happened to him and how did these rumors start appearing on social media. Now, the rumors have gone viral on the Internet. Well, the American former lawyer who served as an attorney for former US President Donald Trump from 2006 to 2018 (12 years). Being a lawyer, he was a vice president of the Trump Organization and the personal counsel to Trump.

Born as Michael Dean Cohen on August 25, 1966, in Lawrence, New York, US. He grew up in the town of Lawrence on Long Island, New York. His father was a Holocaust survivor and his mother was a nurse. He was an Ashkenazi Jewish. At the time of his education, he attended Woodmere Academy and earned his BA from American University in 1988 and his JD from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1991. If we talk about his legal career so, he began practicing personal injury law in New York in 1992, working for Melvyn Estrin in Manhattan. He was an attorney in private practice and CEO of MLA Cruises Inc.

Where Is Michael Cohen?

Let us tell you that Michael Cohen is currently living in New York City with his family. As of 2023, the government minister is still a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump and frequently gives interviews to media outlets to offer criticism on the Trump victory and other political matters. In addition to his media appearances, he has been involved in advocating for political change. He has been also supporting the Democratic candidates and has spoken out about issues such as voting rights and criminal justice.

He also promoted his book, “Disloyal: A Memoir”, which was published in 2020. Now, rumors started to circulate on the Internet that is Michael Cohen dead or alive? As per the rumors, many are believing that Michael has passed away while other rumors are revealing that he is fit and fine and living with his family. These rumors are baseless and false as Michael Cohen is still alive and healthy. Neither any official statement nor any post confirmed that he passed away. We can’t share the exact news with our readers before any official statement. Stay tuned with us to know more details.