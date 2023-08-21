Who Is Michael Jordan? Basketball Legend Still Holds Record For Highest Vertical Jump in NBA

In this article, we are going to talk about Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is a very famous American former professional basketball player and businessman. Currently, his height is becoming a new topic on the internet and catching much attention from the viewers. People have very eager to know about his height. The topic is going viral as ” How tall is Michael Jordan’. In this article, we help you to learn about him and his height. As we know that basketball legend still holds the record for the highest vertical jump in NBA. This news is circulating all around the internet. Let’s discuss him in detail.

If we talk about the pantheon of basketball legend the first name is come Michael Jordan. He is a legend of basketball. Michael Jordan is also known as MJ among his fans and teammates. He was born on February 17, 1963. Despite basketball, he is also a skilled businessman. He is the highest basketball player of all time. He played his 15th season in the NBA. He was born at Cumberland Hospital. This hospital is situated in the Fort Greene neighborhood of New York City’s Brooklyn. He had two brothers whose names were James R. Jordan Jr. and Larry Jordan. Both brothers are younger. He has also two sisters.

Who Is Michael Jordan?

Jordan also achieved a 6-0 victory steak. His basketball journey is filled with full of struggle. He played college basketball for three seasons under coach Dean Smith with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He is 60 years old fit and young. His name comes at the top of the basketball player lists. As per the sources, his interest is also in baseball therefore he quit basketball to pursue a career in baseball. Further, Jordan completed high school at Emsley A. Laney and got a college degree in North Carolina.

People have very eager to know about his height, how tall he is. Today, his height is becoming a topic of the internet. Michael Jordan is approximately 6 feet and 6 inches which made his height unique. His height is impressive. His height is made him taller than other people. His height put him at the top lists of the players. His high is more unique than his position. People mostly compare his height with LeBron James. LeBron is a also basketball player. LeBron is taller as compared to Jordan. LeBron is 6 feet 9 inches whereas Michael Jordan's height is 6 feet 6 inches.