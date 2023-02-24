Who Is Michael Perkins? Missing Michael Perkins Last Seen in Richmond Explained!

In recent days, several incidents have been taking place all across the world due to which, a massive concern has been rising among the people. On Wednesday, some reports of a missing person caught social media users after a man who has been identified as Michael Perkins has been reported missing. Michael is a beloved husband and father of two. Being a family man, he is an attorney, a VCU alumnus, and also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. His missing details have been circulating on social media and his family seeks help from people on the Internet.

According to the reports, he was last seen on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia. Michael was wearing a blue sweater. Now, it become more important than ever that we help find him. Since the missing complaint of Michael was reported in the police station, they have been paying their best efforts to find him before any mishappening. We urge everyone to share this message as widely as possible so, it can help his family and can bring Michael Perkins home safely. Uncountable posts regarding to Michael have been shared on social media.

Who Is Michael Perkins?

Now, many individuals have come ahead to find him out as soon as possible before any mishappening took place. Well, Michael Perkins is 35 years old at the time of his missing with an estimated weight of 265 lbs, His Race is black and his height must be around 6’2″, His Hair color is dark brown and his length must be medium, and his eyes are dark brown. The last time, when he was spotted, he was wearing a blue sweater on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.

Well, a public figure, Medina Pullings also shared a post on Facebook that reads,” Family please pray for Michael Perkins and his family. He has been missing since Sunday. He is a husband and father of 2″ alongside the picture of Michael Perkins.

All the details have been shared above and if anyone gets any kind of details regarding to Michael Perkins, they can contact to the family members through these numbers. They can make a call at either 8046465102 OR 8046465100. Every single piece of information is important for the family to find him out. Your help could be the important key to bringing Michael Perkins back to home safely.