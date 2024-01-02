Who is Michelle Keegan Husband, Mark Wright? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

In this article, we will share the personal details of Michelle Keegan and her husband, Mark Wright. The couple’s names have been gathering a lot of attention for the last few days and both have a massive number of fans around the world. Many are hitting search engine platforms to get more details about them, so we made an article and shared every piece of information. Michelle Keegan is an English actress, best known for her roles as Tina Mclntyre. Her husband Mark Wright is also an actor and active user of social media. Let’s continue your reading to know more about both of them and we will try to cover all the details.

First, know about Michelle Elizabeth Keegan is her complete name but she is mostly known as Michelle Keegan. Born on 3 June 1987 in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. She became successful as an English actress and worked in many television shows and films. She is most popular for her role as Tina McIntyre in the soap opera Coronation Street and Sergeant Georgie Lane in the BBC drama series Our Girl. She also gained a lot of popularity by playing the role of Tracy Shawcross in the BBC One Drama Ordinary Lies, Tina Moore in the biopic Tina and Bobby, and many more. Keep reading…

Who is Michelle Keegan Husband?

If we talk about her husband, Mark Wright is a former star of the reality show “The Only Way is Essex”. His complete name is Mark Charles Edward Wright and he is also known as an English television personality, football pundit, entertainment reporter, and professional footballer. As a footballer, he played last for EFL League Two Side Crawley Town. He gained attention as a cast member for his appearance in the first three series of “The Only Way is Essex”. Swipe up and continue your reading to know more about the couple.

The couple got married in 2015 and they are mostly known for their love bond. The couple met first time in 2012 while on separate vacations in Dubai and they got engaged in 2013 and later married on 24 May 2015. Mark proposed to her on the beach and there was a tablet set out with a waiter and candles. He was born on 20 January 1987 in Buckhurst Hill, United Kingdom. Both are 36 years old presently and the names of both have been getting attention for the last few days because she recently shared about their love bond in an interview. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article and we will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.