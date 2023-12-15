CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who is Michelle Wu Husband? Conor Pewarski? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

16 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

Michelle Wu is an American politician. Today’s article is about Michelle Wu, a very well-known and respected American politician. Currently, she found herself in a social media controversy. The people are eagerly searching for her personal life details. Rumors are coming that Michelle Wu’s husband’s name is Conor Pewarslk. This headline is becoming the main topic on the web for discussion. People have many quarries regarding this news. Before talking about her viral let’s take a look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned Michelle Wu is a very well-known American personality. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the reports, Michelle Wu is serving as the mayor of Boston, Massachusetts. She has been serving in this position since 2021. The American personality Michelle Wu was born on January 14, 1985. Known for her hard work and dedication. Further, she is the first Asian American woman to serve on the Boston City Council. Michelle Wu is a very well-known part of the Democratic Party. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois. She completed her education from Barrington High School in 2003. After receiving good marks on the SAT and ACT, she was appointed as a Presidential Scholar. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Michelle Wu and her current husband, Conor Pewarski, began dating while they were both students at Harvard College. They were introduced to each other by normal friends during a Harvard-Yale football game party that Michelle hosted. After being in a relationship for some time, Pewarski proposed to Michelle on December 7, 2011, at Cambridge Common. They tied the knot on September 8, 2012. The couple has been blessed with two boys, Blaise who is 9 years old, and Cass who is 6 years old. Pewarski used to work as a community lender at East Boston Savings Bank but resigned shortly after Michelle took office as mayor. Keep reading.

let’s take a little look at Michelle Wu’s political career. Michelle Wu is a prominent politician who made history in Boston by becoming the first city councilor to give birth while in office in 2014. She served as the president of the council from January 2016 to January 2018 and was the first woman of color and the first Asian American to hold the role. Wu was elected to a Boston City Council at-large seat for the first time in November 2013, coming in second place to incumbent Ayanna Pressley. The top four finishers were elected to the council. Wu was re-elected in 2015, 2017, and 2019, coming in second place behind Pressley in 2015 and first place in both 2017 and 2019.

