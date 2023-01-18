Who Is Michigan Mother and Two Young Sons Freeze to Death in Park Explained

Horrific news shocked the entire Michigan state after they learnt about the unfortunate passing of a mother and her two children who were frozen to death over the weekend. Some of the sources say that the mother experienced a “mental health crisis”. While the authorities said that they died after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger. As per the reports, the bodies have been identified of the deceased as the mother Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3. The deceased bodies were found in a park in Pontiac, said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the news of their passing was confirmed, many people who are unknown to them are paying tributes to the mother and her two sons and giving condolences to their family members. Well, many are trying to know the cause of their death. It has been revealed that they all succumbed to hypothermia. According to the sources, the authorities got to know about the tragedy after a Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter knocked on a door and said that her family was dead nearby. Now, the daughter is admitted to the hospital and in stable condition. We are trying to provide you all the details here.

Who Is Michigan Mother?

During the Monday’s press conference, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said,” This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis”. Along with this, Cannady believed that someone was trying to kill her and she fled her apartment nearby. With this, the family spent their Saturday knocking on others doors and telling people that they were hungry. When they gave her money, she refused to accept and continued to wander the area.

Later, Monica Cannady was found dead on Sunday alongside two of her children who has been identified as Kyle Milton and Malik Milton. Sheriff Bouchard also said that law inforcement received a call in the last few days about an undressed family on the streets in this winter season. When officers started to search them, they didn’t find anyone. Cannaday commanded her children to hide if someone was trying to approach them.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set for the daughter of Cannady who has survived in this and she is not parentless. The father of the children was killed in 2021. After knowing the incident of the mother and her two children, individuals are donating according to themselves. Keep in touch with us to know more about.