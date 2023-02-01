Who Is Milton Keynes? Four-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Dog Video Viral on Internet

Dogs attacks have been raising across the world and several individuals are becoming prey of these attacks these days. One more incident in Milton Keynes where a just four-year-old girl was brutally mauled to death by a dog who attacked her. It is saddening to announce that the girl couldn’t survive after this attack and succumbed to her injuries. According to the sources, ambulance services and police were called to the spot immediately after receiving a report that a dog suddenly attacked a pupil in a backyard in Broadlands, Netherfield. If you want to know more about this horrific incident, keep reading this article.

As per the police reports, the attack took place on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, in Milton Keynes. After emergency services rushed to the spot, they gave their best to save the child but they failed and were pronounced dead at the scene. Later, the dog was humanely destroyed, as per the Thames Valley Police. Now, police is investigating the case and trying to locate if there is any foul play behind the crime. Well, the police didn’t reveal the name of the pupil or other information about the family but the entire family is going through a tough time as they just lost their beloved child.

Now, the whole road and surrounding neighborhood have been sealed off by the armed police. Along with this, police and other communities advise locals to stay inside their houses until the dog trap. No one else was harmed in the incident and the police are helping the child’s family. Still, no arrest has been made yet regarding the inquiry but police are analyzing everything to detain the incident that happened with a four-year-old girl.

Matt Bullivant, Superintendent called the incident “absolutely tragic”. He also added,” This is absolutely a tragic incident in which we know that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog. Now, the investigation is underway and it would be wrong to reveal anything before the investigation. In order to ensure the safety of the residence, a decision was made this evening to destroy the dog involved”.

Police ask for public help if they have any kind of information related to the incident and if have, they can call 101 and use the reference number 20230131-1546. Along with this, people can also submit a report online. Keep in touch with us to know more.