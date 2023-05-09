Who Is Miro Heiskanen? Injury Update and Recovery Timeline 2023

The internet is surfacing with the recent news of an injury to Miro Heiskanen- the popular Ice Hockey Defenceman. Hockey lovers are shocked by the recent update of Heiskanen’s injury in Game 3 of the Western 2nd Round. The player’s injury has put down the hopes of the team. The news is viral and the hockey lovers are looking ahead to what will be the team move now. Our viewers must be curious to know about Miro Heiskanen. And now how the series would turn as Heiskanen, one of the best defensemen in the NHL, did not return.

We are going to share the whole news about the popular player and all about the ice hockey series in this article. Be with us till the end to know about the game and the recent update of the injury to the player Miro Heiskanen. Miro Heiskanen is a Finnish professional ice hockey defenceman and is the alternate captain for the Dallas Stars of the NHL (National Hockey League). The series is being played between Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena, a multipurpose indoor arena in Seattle, Washington.

Who Is Miro Heiskanen?

The match was going on on Sunday. During the game, Heiskanen was hit by a puck during the second period. After he got the injury, he was forced to leave the game by the coach. Heiskanen is 23 years old and played brilliantly during the regular season. He appeared in 79 games and earned 73 points, and created history by the defenceman to gain the most points. Now as the defenceman is out of the game, his position and stand in the game is declaring how important is his role in the Dallas Stars Team. It has been reported that the player was hit by the puck in his face during the second period’s early inning.

After his leave from the team, The Seattle Kraken managed to score the first goal on a rebound. This moment left the Dallas Stars to be below because somehow now The Krakens hold to the opportunity to goal more. The surprising thing is that the Kraken took a 2-0 lead just after the exit of Miro. The game was overturned after the defenceman Mori left. The Kraken managed to secure a 7-2 victory and take a 2-1 lead in the series. It is uncertain that Mori would be a part of game 4 which will take place on Tuesday. The Dallas Stars supporters are hoping for his comeback. Let’s see what unfolds on Tuesday. Stay tuned till then……..