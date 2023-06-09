Who is Mitchell Callaway? Former X-Factor Australia Contestant Charged With Murder of Baby Girl

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case.

Who is Mitchell Callaway?

The former X-Factor contestant Mitchell David Callaway has been charged with murdering a baby girl in central western New South Wales after an investigation spanning almost five years. The charges come after a nine-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a home at Binnaway, south of Coonabarabran, on 23 July 2018. Paramedics took the baby to Coonabarabran hospital where she died a short time later. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Detectives have been investigating the death under Strike Force King. A warrant was executed at a Binnaway home last month and Callaway, 37, was arrested at a home in Bowraville on the mid-north coast hinterland on Thursday and charged with murder. He appeared at Macksville local court, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. The former country singer competed in series three of The X-Factor Australia in 2011, placing seventh.