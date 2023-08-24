Who is Moises May? Kentucky Man Arrested After Allegedly Chaining Woman to Floor in Park Hill

A very heinous act was seen when a man was arrested after allegedly changing a woman to a floor in the Park Hill neighborhood. In this article, we are going to talk about Moises May. People are hugely searching for who is Moises May. This article will help you to learn about Moises May’s crime. There are many questions that have been raised. Who is Moises May? Why his name is going to much viral on the internet? What actually he did do? If you are interested in knowing about the viral news stay connected with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man is arrested after he is found guilty of kidnapping a woman. He kept the woman with a chain in the Park Hill neighborhood. As per the sources, the woman was rescued after two days from the Park Hill neighborhood. In this case, a 36-year-old Moises May man from Louisville is taken into custody and facing several charges including kidnapping, wanton endangerment, domestic violence, intimidating a participant in the legal process, terroristic threatening, and physical harassment. This news made headlines on the internet. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who is Moises May?

Further, the CCTV footage is also shared on the social media platform. The shared video shows two Louisville police officers rescue a woman who was chained to the floor. The woman is found in the Park Hill neighborhood. The 36-year-old man also threatened to kill the woman and he forced the woman to strip naked. The police department received a call on August 16, 2023, around 7 p.m. from neighbors about a woman. The woman was screaming and asking for help. The cops arrived at the home, and the woman was found in an unconscious condition.

The two officers can be seen trying to enter through the front door but found it was boarded up and locked. Moreover, the woman was looked in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue and found on Wednesday. Not only this but the window and floor doors were also barricaded. As per the woman's reports, she was not sure where the keys were, but the suspect likely had them. The victim's name is identify as Joanna Wilson. The woman is known as the accused. Now the accused is in police custody and facing several charges. People want strict action against the accused.