Who is Monay? Claim to Fame Season 2 Winner Revealed, Wiki-Bio Age and More

Claim to Fame has been getting so much attention on the internet in recent some previous days. It is an American reality competition series and lots of people like to watch this show. Now, it is shared that this show is going to reveal the winner of the Second Season. This show released its first season and currently continuing with its second season and now the second season is also going to end. It is creating a great buzz and attracts the interest of many people and netizens. Let us continue this article and learn more about this show and the winner of the second season.

Fans of this show are curious and hit the search engine to know about the winner of the second season. After a long time and a series of intriguing challenges and suspenseful moments throughout the season, the second season is going to end and it attracts the attention of fans. Everyone was waiting for the last finale episode of this season and after coming out of this episode, it made buzz on social media. Fans are supporting thier own favorite contestants and excited to know the winner. Swipe up this article to know the winner of this season.

Who is Monay?

The contestants of the season are Gabriel Cannon, Jerrica Brooks (“Monay”), Chris Osmond, Karsyn Elledge, Robert Lamar Stafford Jr. (JR), Hugo Wentzel, Olivia Aquilina, Cole Cook, Shayne Murphy, Jada Star (“Jane”), Travis Tyson and Carly Reeves. Scroll down this article to learn more about this show. The end of the second season finale is done in suspenseful but it unveils Gabriel as the winner of this season. He skillfully deduced hidden connections and emerged as the ultimate winner with wit and intuition. Yes, you heard right Gabriel Cannon is the winner of this season.

It is shared that he received the advantage of the challenge in episode 10. He chose to guess Monay's identity and became the Season 2 winner. Monay is the Runner Up of this season and he is also getting attention. He was born in 1987 and he is around 35 years old and mostly known for his younger brother, Nick Cannon. If we talk about the show then, it is a reality competition and this show is directed by Brian Smith. It is presented by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas. It was originally published in English language and the running time is around 42 minutes.