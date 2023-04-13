Who is Montreal Lenard Burley? BTB Savage Murderer Arrested Charges Explained!

Recently a piece of big news has come on the internet that a man arrested and charged with shooting and killing a rapper near River Oaks is in the custody. According to the Houston police, the suspect is identified as a Montreal Lenard Burley who is 40 years old. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now this news is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Montreal Lenard Burley was identified as a suspect in the 30 March shooting of Darrell Gentry who was a very famous rapper and he was professionally known as rapper BTB Savage. The rapper was fatally shot in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street near Mid Lane. A police officer answered at around 6:10 pm to a complaint of a drive-by shooting and found Gentry wounded in the parking garage. At the location, the rapper was identified as dead. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who is Montreal Lenard Burley?

As per the Harris County court histories, The killing of rapper BTB Savage, who is from San Antonio, was described as a gang-related vendetta. The suspect was charged with the shooting death of the rapper in Houston late last month and his bond was set at $1 million. Reportedly, Darrell was 26 years old. He rapped under the stage name BTB Savage and was residing in a short-term rental in Houston. He was shot and murdered on March 30. Rapper’s sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Burley was arrested and in police custody, the day after the fatal shooting, as per the court documents made public on Monday but was later freed. Burley was accused of having drugs during a traffic stop on March 31 near the New Braunfels. He was a passenger in the car that the police suspect was involved in the shooting on 30 March at 2100 Mid Lame. As per the police inquiry timeline, they did not have the cell phone date when Burely was in custody.