Who Is Moose Jattana? Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Twitter Check Real Name

Recently the name Moose Jattana has come on the internet and this name is trending on social media platfroms due to her viral video. Moose Jattana is a very famous social media influencer from India. Since her viral video has come on the internet she has been gaining attention from people.

Moose Jattana was born on 15 October 2001 in Melbourne, Australia and currently she is 22 years old. She is a very talented and famous social media celebrity, television star and content maker. She is a Punjabi girl who has a massive fan following. Her real name is Muskan Jattana but she is better known as a Moose Jattana. She lives in Mumbai. She completed her education at Princes Hill Secondary College, Melbourne. Her weight is 68 kg and her height is 5 ft 6 inches. Currently, she is unmarried. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Moose Jattana?

As we already mentioned that currently, she is trending on social media due to her viral video. Netizens are searching for her viral video, which seems to be from the past. As per the report, Jattana used to be a CAMGIRL and used to share her private videos and pictures to earn money. People took the video from her adult live stream and shared it on adult sites. Jattana’s name often gets into the spotlight as the video was shared widely on Twitter. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Currently, it turns out to be clear that Jattana's spilt video is from the past. Her video went viral on many social networking sites including Twitter. Many unverified sources have made news about it and linked fake videos. They shared on Twitter, which is not true. Her fans also criticized them for sharing fake videos. Despite all the rumours and discussions about her leaked videos, Jattana has not opened up her mouth. She ignored all the fake news related to her.