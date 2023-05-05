Who Is Murad Saeed and Why Was Arrested? PTI Leader Arrest and Charges!

Here we are going to share the news that the central government of Pakistan has issued an order to arrest Murad Saeed, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Yes, it is confirmed and officially announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against Murad Saeed by Judicial Magistrate Malakand on Thursday but it is an available warrant. Ever since this news came to the fore, it is making headlines in every news channel in Pakistan and creating panic among the supporters of PTI. In the last few months, we have seen various senior PTI leaders facing arrest warrants. This time it was Murad Saeed’s turn to face the arrest warrant. In the following sections of this article, we have discussed all the essential aspects of this news.

Who Is Murad Saeed?

Reportedly, the federal government has directed the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take action against former federal minister and senior PTI leader Murad Saeed and take him into custody. As mentioned the warrant issued against Murad Saeed is available but it is to be noted that Ali Amin Gandapur lodged in Sukkur Central Jail was not released by the administration despite his protective bail. Refusing to release PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, the administration of Sukkur Central Jail insisted that he was wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases. Another relevant aspect to mention is that the Lahore Police Department arrested the PTI leader soon after Bhakkar was granted bail by the court in a case related to police firing at a checkpoint.

Reportedly, Ali Amin was taken into custody earlier this month from outside the Peshawar High Court. On April 8, 2023, a case was registered against Ali Amin under Section 7 of the ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) at the Gola Police Station in Islamabad. Talking about Murad Saeed, a case has been registered in Levi police station Durgai. However, on Wednesday, PTI leader Murad Saeed approached the Lahore High Court to avoid arrest and obtain security and details of the case registered against him. He has submitted documents in court and has requested issue an order to provide details of the case against him. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.