Who Is Nandini Gupta? 19-year-old Young Beauty Queen From Rajasthan Wins Femina Miss India 2023

We are before you with the sensational news that Nandini Gupta, a 19-year-old beautiful lady has won Femina Miss India World 2023 crown. Nandini Gupta, who is from Kota, Rajasthan has proved that Kota is not only a factory of Doctors and Engineers but also has beauties with brains. As per sources, the beautiful lady had a dream of being crowned as Miss India since she was 10 years old. You are on the right page to get the whole information about the beauty contest.

India’s most prestigious beauty pageant was held on April 15 at the Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur. Since her winning, the internet is loaded with posts of her followers congratulating the young lady for her great achievement. These are the proud moments for the family and loved ones. Delhi’s Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up, while Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the 2nd runner-up. This was the 59th edition of the prestigious ceremony held in the east this year. The news is flooding that this time the beauty wave was from east to west as the three winners are from east to west. Scroll down for more info about the recent winners of the pageant.

Who Is Nandini Gupta?

As per the sources, Nandini Gupta has done business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College, Kota. From her childhood, she was an extraordinary child and was active in various events and activities during school time she bears a great sense of humour as per her friends. When she was asked about the most influential person in her life, she told she admires Ratan Tata as the most impacting person as he is the benefactor of humankind. She is associated with “Kota Doriya” a movement for Indian artisans and Indian handloom. She has a keen desire to promote this legacy in the world.

The beautiful Shreya Poojna, the first runner-up is from Delhi and graduated in Economics from DU’s Deshbandhu College now she is pursuing a major in Finance. She is multi-talented and has done many ramp shows already. Thounaojam Strela Luwang, the second runner-up from Manipur also reveals an inspiring journey as she overcame epilepsy to achieve her goal. Both the runner-ups also stoled the show with their great sense of humour.

Nandini Gupta also shared that she is very much inspired by former Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra, who has made India proud on National and International platforms. Social media posts are spreading like a storm to congratulate the young ladies. The contest was hosted by beautiful Imphal City. The event was fully star-studded, with mesmerizing performances by the stars like Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Always stay tuned with us for more updates.