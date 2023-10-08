Who is Narges Mohammadi Husband? Nobel Peace Prize Will Embolden Mohammadi’s Fight

In this article, we are going to talk about Narges Mohammadi. Currently, her name is at the top of the social media headlines. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Narges Mohammadi’s husband. People are interested to know about her husband’s name as we know that Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian human rights activist. Narges is also a very well-known president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center. Rumors are coming that Taghi Rahmani is Narges Mohammadi’s husband. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds regarding Narges Mohammadi and her husband. This article will help you to learn about recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, people are massively searching for Narges Mohammadi’s husband. Before talking about her husband let’s take a look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned Narges Mohammadi is a famous Iranian human rights activist and Nobel laureate. Narges was born on April 21, 1972. She is also part of mass feminist civil disobedience against hijab in Iran. In October 2023, when she was in prison, received the Nobel Peace Prize. She was awarded for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Who is Narges Mohammadi Husband?

Currently, Narges is becoming a hot topic on the internet for discussion after the got the Nobel Peace Prize. People want to know about her personal life information. She won the prize for her hard work and support for human rights. Further, Narges was sentenced in May 2016 in Tehran to 16 years. Additionally, Narges lived almost 30 years in prison. People have many quarries regarding this news. Now, her husband is trading on her internet. we will provide you with more information in the next section. Stay connected to know more in detail.

Now, the question is raised what is her husband’s name, and more about her personal life information? Yes, it is true that Narges Mohammadi’s husband’s name is Taghi Rahmani. Narges Mohammadi married Taghi Ramani in 1999. They both are blessed with two children. If we talk about Taghi Rahmani is also a famous Iranian journalist, writer, and nationalist-religious. Further, Taghi Rahmani spent over 5,000 days in prison between 1981 and 2005. Born 1959. Rahmani was awarded with HRW Hellman Grant in 2005. Moreover, Narges Mohammadi was awarded many times for her support for the community. We provide you with the best information from our site. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.