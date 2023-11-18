Who is Nimisha Priya? Indian Nurse Sentenced to Death in Yemen?

In this report, we are going to talk about Nimisha Priya. Nimisha Priya is a very well-known Indian nurse. Currently, her name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the web and wondering about Nimisha Priya. As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that an Indian nurse has been sentenced to death in Yemen. The recent news of Nimisha Priya caused huge controversy. The netizens are very excited to know who is Nimisha Priya. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, rumors are coming that the Indian nurse was sentenced to death in Yemen. The Delhi High Court responded to hearing a plea which was filed by Nimisha Priya’s mother. Currently, the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya is facing the death penalty in Yemen. The mother of Nimisha Priya is trying too hard to travel to Yemen to negotiate with the victim’s family. The mother of Nimisha Priya is battling all situations to save her daughter. On November 13, the mother of Nimisha Priya pleaded to the Delhi High Court to travel to Yemen but the Delhi High Court declined to approve her appeal.

Who is Nimisha Priya?

According to the sources, the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya was found guilty of killing Talal Abdo Mahdi. Talal Abdo Mahdi was a Yemen nationalist and he passed away in July 2017. Further, the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya injected Talal Abdo Mahdi with sedatives to get back her passport from possession. The Indian nurse Nimisha Priya employee in Yemen’s Sana since 2011. The victim Talal Abdo Mahdi passed away due to the overdose. At the incident time, the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya was working hard to get her passport back.

The Indian nurse Nimisha Priya is from Kerala. She was found guilty of killing a Yemeni national in 2017. Nimisha Priya's mother is pleading that she should be permitted to travel to Yemen so that she can her daughter from the death penalty. As per the center's lawyer's statement, recently traveling in Yemen for the Indian national is banned. The Indian national is allowed to travel in Yemen for s certain reason. Priya and her colleague Hanan were involved in this crime. Hanan is a Yemeni national who is facing a life sentence while Priya is facing sentenced to the death penalty.