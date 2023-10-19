Who is Noah Benjamin Bliss? Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shaking & Killing

Once again we are going to share with you some news which will blow your mind. Recent reports have revealed that a North Carolina man murdered his three-week-old son by shocking him inside a hospital last week. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention, after which everyone is becoming curious to know about this news. Even after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like why did that person brutally kill his three-day-old child. Have the police taken that person into their custody and many more questions? After collecting the answers to all the questions, we have brought for you every information related to this incident. So without any delay let’s start the article and know about this incident in depth.

As we told you at the beginning of the article, a man from North Carolina shocked his three-week-old son to death in the hospital. After the incident, when the police got information about all this, understanding the gravity of the situation, they took the matter seriously and now the man is in police custody. Police said that the person’s name is Noah Benjamin Bliss and he is 22 years old. Police took the man into custody on October 6, 2023, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder and one count of intentional child abuse.

Who is Noah Benjamin Bliss?

One more thing has come to light from this incident in which it has been revealed that the person intentionally caused serious physical injury to Gunner Bliss through hooliganism. The report of the child’s body postmortem has revealed that the child, who was only three weeks old, suffered from swelling and bleeding in the brain. After the incident, the child’s mother has appealed for legal justice for the child. She says that while she was taking care of her sister in the ICU, she trusted her husband to keep an eye on Gunner.

But she was totally unaware that her husband would misbehave with her three-week-old child. This accident has disappointed everyone including the community. However, the police are still continuing their investigation on this case and the law will soon punish the culprit.