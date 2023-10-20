Headline

Who Is Noddy Holder Wife? Slade's Noddy Holder in five-year Cancer Battle, Wiki-Bio

1 hour ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share with you about Noddy Holder’s wife. Everyone is getting excited to know about Noddy Holder’s wife. Even to know about him, people have started asking many types of questions like who is the wife of Noddy Holder. How many years have passed since Noddy Holder’s wife got married to him? When did the love story of Noddy Holder and his wife begin and how did they meet? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. Further, if you also want to know about Noddy Holder’s wife, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Who Is Noddy Holder Wife

As you all know Noddy Holder whose full name is Neville John Holder. He is a very English musician, composer, and actor who is famous among the people due to his talent. He was born on 15 June 1946 in Walsall, England. He started his music career in 1966 and till now he is associated with the music industry. He has introduced people to many of his songs which include, Far Far Away, Merry Christmas Everybody, Cum on Feel the Noize, Look Wot, You Dun, Coz I Luv You, All Join Hands, The Bangin’ Man, Do You Believe in Miracles, Ginny, Ginny, Give Us a Goal, How Does It Feel and many more. People still like the songs sung by him very much.

Who Is Noddy Holder Wife?

If we talk about Noddy Holder’s wife, then according to the information, it has been revealed that Noddy Holder married Leandra Russell in 1976 but later in 1984, he divorced his wife Leandra Russell. After which Suzan Price came into his life and both of them got married in 2004. It has been 33 years since Noddy Holder and Suzan Price met each other and they have been married for 19 years. It is said that Suzan Price met Nodya during a TV show.

Noddy Holder and his wife have three children Django Holder, Jessica Holder, and Charisse Holder. Fans like the pairing of both of them very much, due to which they remain in discussion among their fans. Both of them live their life with great love which also seems to be reflected in their living together. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.

