Who Is Nolan Grove? 13-year-old Charged in Connection to Shooting Death

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to the murder of Kain Heiland who was 12 years old at the time of his death. The suspect in this case is a 13-year-old boy.

According to the reports, A 13 years old boy named Nolan Grove is arrested with a charge of murder. He is a resident of Pennsylvania and killed his friend who was 12 years old named Kain Heiland in a shooting. Now he is detained by the police and charged with the murder of his friend. This incident took place on 1 April 2023 before a planned sleepover in early April. The suspect is facing a murder charge and also facing a charge of possessing a weapon without a license as well as multiple charges of possession of a firearm by a minor. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Who Is Nolan Grove?

After this incident, the suspect surrender himself and was arraigned in Red Lion, York County. Now, the authorities are searching for a secure Junevile facility and he will send him there. There are total friends and they all had spent the day at the house of Grove and also planned to spend the night at his house. It is shared in court documents that Grove had used the gun multiple times before this shooting incident as loading it, unloading it, and activating the laser sight. There is a CCTV footage shared that shows Grove pointing the gun at Heiland with a laser sight and playing in the daytime.

This incident took place at about 08:22 pm and the suspect said two girls that he was not afraid to shoot someone and would do much if he could. When he shot Heiland, the third friend ran away from the incident and inform his parents about this incident who later informed the authorities. He was charged with first-degree murder and may he face either life imprisonment.