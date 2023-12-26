Who is Oti Mabuse Husband? Former Strictly Come Dancing Star Oti Mabuse Gives Birth to First Child

Do you also want to know who is Oti Mabuse’s husband? This time people have increased their interest in knowing about Oti Mabuse’s husband and have asked who is Oti Mabuse’s husband and what his name is. Therefore, let us tell you that you have visited the right page because we have collected all clear information related to Oti Mabuse’s husband. To know about Oti Mabuse’s husband, you must stay with us until the end of the article.

Before knowing about Oti Mabuse’s husband, let us tell you about Oti Mabuse. Oti Mabuse is a well-known South African dancer. She was born on 8 August 1990 in Pretoria, Transvaal South Africa. She did her studies at Tshwane University of Technology. Since childhood, her dream has been to become a great dancer when she grows up and she made this dream come true and people all over the world know her as a Ballroom dancer. Apart from being a dancer, she is now a South African talent show judge, presenter, dancer, and Latin dance champion currently based in the United Kingdom. Her hard work is visible in her work and her dancing talent. Oti Mabuse has been contributing to the dance industry as a day.

Who is Oti Mabuse Husband?

Go ahead and know about his personal life. As you all know Oti Mabuse often makes headlines due to his dance talent, but his fans have extended their curiosity to know about her husband. Oti Mabuse married a Romanian Dancer named Marius IEPure in 2014. Marius Iepure was born in August 1982 and started his dance career at the age of 12. The pair both like their audience very much. In the life of Oti Mabuse, her husband Marius Iepure also plays an important character in the same way as well as her dance.

According to the information, it has been learned that Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure shared a piece of happy news with their audience and said that both of them are going to give birth to their first child. After listening to this news, a large number of his fans prayed to him that he was happy in his life and that his upcoming child should also be healthy.