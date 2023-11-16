Who is Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir? Who is Babar Azam? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

Celebrity relationships are a thing of the past in Pakistan and all over the world. Celebrities often fall in love with each other, and the public is always drawn to them because of how famous and popular they are. The most recent celebrity couple to hit the headlines is none other than Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and cricket captain Babar Azam and his date. Babar Azam is one of the most well-known cricketers in Pakistan. He is well-known for his exceptional batting skills and has captained the Pakistan National Cricket Team in various formats.

Recently, the media started speculating that Babar and Hania are dating. Hania is a well-known actress in Pakistan who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her versatile acting skills. She made her debut in 2016 in the film “Janaan” and received critical acclaim. She was nominated for a Lux Style Award as Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. Hania has been performing in various dramas such as “Humsafar”, “Ishqiyat”, and “Anaa”. She has gained a large fan base on social media. Hania’s talent and presence on screen have made her a well-known name in Urdu TV and film.