Patrick Lee Apostol. Currently, this headline is generating a lot of attention due to his recent arrest being at the top of social media. The Denver man is currently found guilty of killing a 31-year-old man who was passionate about music. The Denver man is found guilty of fatally shooting Zackary Smith.

According to the sources, a Denver man Patrick Lee Apostol is fatally shooting Zackary Smith. The authorities have arrested the Denver man after three years for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s lover. Zackary Smith was too loving of his family and bandmates. Zackary Smith was 31 years old at the time of his passing. The moment his news was shared on the internet it went viral and left the whole nation shocked. The Denver Police Department arrested the man on November 17, 2023. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Patrick Lee Apostol?

The Denver man Patrick Lee Apostol has been charged with first-degree for murdering 31 years old Zackary Smith. As per the Police reports, Zackary Smith was shot dead by Patrick Lee Apostol. The incident happened after Zackary Smith and Apostol’s girlfriend were involved in s*x. The Denver Police Authority responded to a call on September 10, 2020, around 4 a.m. At the incident place the police department found the car with a man. Later, the authority identified the victim as Zackary Smith. He was found alive at the incident place. The deceased was battling from a gunshot wound. Continue with this page.

The deceased Zackary Smith was later rushed to a hospital but after arrival, the doctors declared him dead. He passed away before arrival at a medical facility. A bullet entered Zackary Smith's car's window. The Denver man and his girlfriend tried to cover the case but now the suspect is under police custody and facing serious charges. The Denver man and his girlfriend lived outside the alley where the incident happened. The shooting video was also recorded but someone deleted the crime clip from the footage. Further, as per Apostol's girlfriend's statement, she and the victim Zackary Smith were familiar and both knew last nine years.