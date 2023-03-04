Who Is Patrick Wojahn? Maryland Mayor Arrested on 56 Child Pornography Charges Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you. A Maryland mayor Patrick Wojahn has been arrested on 56 child pornography and charges has visited the Biden White House at least multiple times since June 2021. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news is viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news circulated on the internet uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about it we will share with you in this article.

Democrat Patrick Wojahn quit his job as the mayor of College Park, Md. on Wednesday, shortly before he was charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 16 counts of disseminating child pornography. On the basis of the report, Law enforcement started analysing Wojahn after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to Prince George’s County police the suspect social networking accounts that were eventually attributed to the mayor. Police said that he his home in late February and caught many cell phone storage devices, computers and a tablet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Patrick Wojahn?

Wojahn has been arrested on Thursday morning and charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Police have accused him of posting and sharing dozens of tapes of the social networking app Kik in early involving prepubescent boys and adult males. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this news and uncounted reactions also hit the headlines on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Wojahn had watched the city of 35,000 individuals since 2015, and He had first visited the White House for an occasion on 25 June 2021. He uploaded images to Instagram posing alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Buttigieg's spouse with the caption, "Always wonderful to see these men at the White House." A department of Transportation called the allegations against Wojahn. Currently, the investigation of the case is ongoing by the police.