Who Is Pavan Ravindra? Wiki, Age, Biography, Wife, Family, Salary and More

Pavan Ravindra is a very famous Kannada and Telugu actor. He is known for his hard work and dedication in the film industry. He has a huge fan following. Pavan Ravindra also worked in TV serials before starting work in films.

Pavan Ravindra is a very well-known personality in the Telugu and Kannada entertainment industries. He was born on October 21, 1992. He is from Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He is known for his charming character. He is also popular on the social media platform such as Instagram where he gained massive followers. Before his acting career, he earned his popularity through Instagram. He also performed made a lead role in Vaidehi Parinayam. Vaidehi Parinayam is a Telugu TV serial in which Pavan Ravindra gave an excellent performance. Not only this he also worked in Ranganayaki, Kavyanjali, and Mouna Ragam as a lead actor role. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Further, his education information is unknown at this time. His Instagram page name is mentioned as @pavanravindra. People have very eager to know about his net worth so let us tell you his net worth is also unknown. Till now it is known from so many things that he does not share his personal life much on social media. He is too much interested to keep his personal life secret. Further, his fans want to know about his family, so there is no more information has been available about his family. He wants to make his acting career powerful and his focus is only on his life career.

Pavan Ravindra is a famous television personality who started his career as a background actor. He was active on social media before coming to films. He gained a huge fan following before getting his first acting lead role. Further, he got his first lead role in 2021. His first TV serial is Vaidehi Parinayam. Vaidehi Parinayam show used to air on Zee Telugu TV. His popularity increases after he appears in the Vaidehi Parinayam TV serial. He also appeared in various Kannada TV series.