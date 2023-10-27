Headline

Who Is Pedro Argote? Man Suspected of Killing Maryland Judge Found Dead

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we will talk about the murder case of Maryland judge Andrew Wilkinson and the authorities recently shared an update on this incident. The murderer was identified as Pedro Argote and he was found dead after a week-long search. The updated news has turned the whole case and it is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. Lots of people and netizens are raising multiple questions about this incident and continuously hitting online platforms. Our sources have fetched some details about this incident and we will share it in our article. We will try to cover all the details about this topic, so read continuously and completely.

Who Is Pedro Argote

As per the statement of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro was suspected of murdering Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson and was discovered dead after a long time of search. He was  49 years 49-year-old man and was accused of the murder of Judge. He was discovered dead on Thursday 27 October 2023 at about 11 a.m. in the Williamsport area during an “expanded evidentiary search.” Yes, you heard right he was found dead and the authorities are continuing to understand the circumstances of this case. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Who Is Pedro Argote?

Let us clarify that Pedro’s cause of death is still unknown but the authorities shared some details related to his demise. Pedro’s dead body was found in a heavily wooded area and his car was found one mile northwest from his dead body. His vehicle was identified as a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 and it was discovered near the West Virginia border on Saturday, 21 October 2023. Now, the authorities found his dead body on Thursday 27 October. The authorities are undergoing this investigation but the exact details of this incident are not clear and the details are limited.

If we talk about the death of Wilkison’s murder, the judge was killed on 16 October 2023 and the authorities began a manhunt following his murder. A reward of $10,000 was also offered by the US Marshals Service for giving information about the accused. The judge was found injured on his driveway in Hagerstown and was rushed to Meritus Medical Center but he was confirmed dead later. Wilkinson was killed “by gunshot” on October 16, just hours after handing over custody of her four young children to the suspect’s estranged wife. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

