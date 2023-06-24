Who Is Perla Andrade? Young Mother Passed Away in a Hit-and-Run Crash Footage

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a young mother has passed away recently after an accident. This fatal accident happened in Bolingbrook Illinois. A young woman has been identified as 28 years old Perla Andrade. Recently her passing news came on the internet and went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now lots of people are very curious to know about whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Perla Andrade took her last breath on 23 June 2023, Friday at the age of 28. Since Perla Andrade's unexpected death came on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Currently, authorities have been looking for a semi-driver who hit and murdered a young lady and injured another before fleeing the scene.

Who Is Perla Andrade?

As per the report, the person who die in the horrible accident in Bolingbrook, Illinois was identified as Perla Andrade. She has been killed in a crash that took place on the northbound I-55 near Route 53 in Bolingbrook. Two walkers have been hit by a semi-vehicle, which led to the incident. Sadly the young mother lost her life in the accident. Her accident and death have been reported to her family members. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Perla Andrade was a beloved mother and she was a mother of two kids. She was a very beautiful and amazing girl who is known for her kind nature. She was a from Chicago. She was a beloved member of the family and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since her passing news came many people are shocked. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family. Police are investigating the case.