Who Is Peter Hibbert? NYC Man Kills Girlfriend, Sparks 2-Hour SWAT Standoff

The breaking news is coming from Brooklyn, New York a man arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend. A suspect Peter Hibbert charged with his girlfriend’s murder. Even he threatened to shoot everyone. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This news is making a huge controversy. Recently, this news is on every news channel headline. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. They are both from Brooklyn, New York. As per reports, the suspect was arrested. There are many questions are raised after his girlfriend’s death. If you want to know complete information reading this news we will update on the same site.

According to the sources, A 48 years old man fatally shot his girlfriend in their Brooklyn home and even he threatened to “shoot everyone in their house”. As per cop reports, he has been charged in connection with his girlfriend’s murder. The accused name is Peter Hibbert who is 48 years old. Recently, he has been under police custody. His girlfriend’s name was Jacqueline Wilson who died. He fatally shot his girlfriend’s head, torso, arm, and leg. This incident happened on May 7, 2023.

Who Is Peter Hibbert?

As per reports, he shot around 3:00 am on Sunday inside their home on East 96th in Brownsville. As per the statement taken by his neighbor, they said that on that day Hibbert told his girlfriend’s daughter,” I just killed your mom, now I shoot everyone.” The New York police said that he was found after 2 hours of investigation under their home’s garden. He was hiding in a crawl space under the Brownsville home’s garden. Further, his neighbor said that the police pointed guns at their building. I was scared that, I thought the cops will shot us. Further, the neighbor’s name is not mentioned.

According to the sources, also their neighbor said that I called Wilson’s daughter and I ask to her what was going on in their house. A 29-year-old daughter and her boyfriend announced that ” The shooter was threatening to shoot everyone. After, the injured Wilson was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital where she was declared dead. Further, Wilson and Hibbert was in a relationship for the past 2 years. In addition, Hibbert is charged with weapon possession. Wilson was living in the Brownville house for the past 15 years. Hibberts only followed Wilson whenever be she go somewhere. If we get any other information reading this news we will update on the same site.