Who Is Praveen Hinganikar Wife? Former Ranji Cricketer Praveen Hinganikar injured in an Accident

It is quite saddening when we come across the news about road accidents every new day and know about someone’s killing. In a recent road accident, the Former Ranji Trophy Captain and Ex-coach of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Praveen Hingnikar, has seriously injured in a car accident and his wife died on the spot. The horrifying accident took place on Samruddhi Expressway on Tuesday. It is a very saddening and shattering incident for loved ones and fans. As the news of the accident, people are sending their condolences. Be with us to know more.

It has been reported that the couple was returning from Nagpur to Pune in their Hyundai Creta car and the accident occurred at Kalyana village in Mehkar taluka of Buldana district. The police are investigating and have informed us that it seems Praveen Hingnikar dozed off and hit a parked Eicher truck near Kalyana in Buldana district’s Mehkar taluka. Praveen Ji is 56 years old and his wife Suverna was 52. Praveen Hinganikar at present is hired by Bangladesh Cricket Board in 2018 and is serving as a chief curator. According to police, the truck was wrongly parked on the Expressway and Hinganikar may have collided in confusion. As he is not in a stable condition till now, so the real cause is unknown. The police have registered a case against the truck driver for violating road safety rules.

Who Is Praveen Hinganikar Wife?

Praveen Hinganikar, the famous Ranji Trophy Captain and Ex-coach of Vidarbha worked as chief curator at Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur between 2008 and 2018. He is one of the finest all-rounders and is one of the 12 curators to complete the level-1 course conducted by BCCI in July 2016. He has been a mentor for the development of many stadiums to international standards. He has worked for ZACS, Chattogram and Cox Bazar Stadium. He also developed the Jamtha stadium pitch and outfield.

As per reports, he has suffered a right-hand fracture and is in great emotional turmoil after the passing away of his wife. He was rushed to Mehkar Rural Hospital after the accident. The main cause of the accident seems to be the drowsiness of Mr Praveen Hinganikar as per the police. Further investigations are going on against the truck driver for parking on the wrong side. But the terrible incident shocked Hinganikar as he lost his wife. People are sending condolences to the former Ranji Cricketer. Our prayers are with the family. Stay tuned……..