Who Is Prince Fahnbulleh? Extradited From ACT to Face Charges over Sydney Murder

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. A man has been extradited from the ACT to be charged with murder over an alleged fatal stabbing in Sydney. Prince Papay Fahnbulleh fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (13 June) where his barrister, Richard Thomas, did not oppose an extradition application. Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna said when the 24-year-old was arrested over four fresh charges in the Territory, police learned he was the subject of a warrant in NSW for a charge of murder. Magistrate Glenn Theakston ordered that Mr. Fahnbulleh be taken in custody to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court later that day and adjourned his ACT matters to 14 August.

He was charged with driving a vehicle that was taken without consent, being an unaccompanied learner driver, not driving with L-plates, and leaving a vehicle’s engine on while more than three meters away from it. NSW Police are seeking to extradite a 24-year-old man from the ACT today (13 June) following an alleged murder in Sydney. Prince Fahnbulleh was arrested in Canberra after a single-vehicle crash on Gungahlin Drive, Bruce, was reported to ACT Policing at about 2:20 am on Monday (12 June). Belconnen Patrol Officers arrived at the scene at about 2:40 am and saw the abandoned vehicle still had its engine running. It was discovered the vehicle had fake numbers plates made of polystyrene foam material.

Who Is Prince Fahnbulleh?

A search began for the alleged driver of the vehicle, resulting in Mr. Fahnbulleh being located in Macquarie at about 3:30 am, where he was placed under arrest. An ACT Policing statement said police checks revealed he was the subject of an active arrest warrant in NSW. Nepean Police Area Command detectives have traveled to the ACT to apply for Mr. Fahnbulleh’s extradition to NSW. Mr. Fahnbulleh is accused of being involved in the alleged fatal stabbing of a man in Sydney’s west.

NSW emergency services had been called to the Parroo Close home in St Clair at about 4:30 pm on Friday (9 June), where they located an unconscious man with serious injuries. Police conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene. Initial inquiries suggested another man had arrived at the property and became involved in an altercation before allegedly stabbing the man before fleeing the scene. The two women who were also at the home were not physically injured.